Stephan (2-0) picked up the win Friday versus the Athletics, pitching two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

It was an efficient outing for Stephan, who threw 16 of 19 pitches for strikes. That was good enough for the official scorers to credit the right-hander with the win instead of Enyel De Los Santos, who was in the game when the Guardians took the lead. Across 10 innings this season, Stephan has allowed one unearned run with a 10:0 K:BB and three holds in nine appearances. He won't be that effective all season, but he should have a chance to be part of the high-leverage mix in front of closer Emmanuel Clase.