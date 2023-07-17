Stephan (4-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning versus the Rangers.

Stephan was responsible for the entirety of the Rangers' eighth-inning rally before Sam Hentges prevented it from getting worse. It's just the fourth time Stephan's allowed multiple runs in an outing this season, but three of those instances have come since the start of June. He's now at a 3.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 39.1 innings while collecting two saves, 14 holds and six blown saves through 42 appearances. Stephan's allowed too many baserunners all season, and it may be catching up to him in the second half.