Stephan allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Prior to Sunday, Stephan hadn't given up a home run all season. That changed in the eighth inning when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown. This was the fourth time in 23 appearances Stephan's given up multiple runs. He has a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 23:7 K:BB, a save, three holds, a blown save and a 2-2 record in 22 innings. He should remain in a mid-leverage role, but he hasn't logged a save or a hold since May 9.