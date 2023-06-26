Stephan (3-3) took the extra-inning loss Sunday versus the Brewers. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in one inning.

Stephan couldn't keep the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Guardians weren't able to catch up. Owen Miller supplied the RBI double to beat his former team. Stephan has still gone 8.2 innings without allowing an earned run since a three-run meltdown June 1. The setup man owns a 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB with two saves, 12 holds and four blown saves over 33 innings this season.