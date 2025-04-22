The Guardians transferred Stephan (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Will Wilson, who was called up Tuesday. Stephan is still working his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery and the shift to the 60-day IL doesn't alter his timetable.
