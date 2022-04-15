site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Yu Chang: Placed on injured list
Chang was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Chang didn't appear in any of the last three games, and he'll now be sidelined with an undisclosed injury. A timetable for Chang's return to action isn't yet clear.
