Otero agreed to a one-year deal for $1.3 million with the Indians on Friday, to avoid arbitration.

Otero appeared in 52 games out of the bullpen for the Indians in 2017, posting a 2.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over the course of 60 innings. He will slot back into the middle of Cleveland's reliable bullpen, and should be in line for another 60-70 innings of work this upcoming year.