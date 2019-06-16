Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags
Lindor went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 4-2 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
The pair of steals moves the 25-year-old into the Top 12 in the category in the American League. Considering Lindor missed most of April, that's not bad. He is 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Lindor is also batting .300 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 32 runs in 200 at-bats this season.
