Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags

Lindor went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 4-2 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

The pair of steals moves the 25-year-old into the Top 12 in the category in the American League. Considering Lindor missed most of April, that's not bad. He is 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Lindor is also batting .300 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 32 runs in 200 at-bats this season.