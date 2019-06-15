Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's game against the Tigers.

Perez doubled home a pair of runs in the fourth inning, and he reached base twice more before the night was over. The 30-year-old backstop was 0-for-6 at the dish over his last two contests entering the day, but he managed to show some life with a multi-hit performance.