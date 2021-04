Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Perez was on the bench in two of the last three games, but he smacked his third home run of the season in the fourth inning of Sunday's series finale against Cincinnati. The catcher is now slashing .194/.375/.484 with eight RBI and six runs this season.