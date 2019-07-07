Perez went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 7-2 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Perez's home run in the eighth inning provided the Indians with a 4-2 lead, and they tacked on a few insurance runs in the following frame for good measure. The 30-year-old went into Wednesday's game in 4-for-24 slump with 13 strikeouts, but he has six hits -- including two homers and a triple -- in his last two contests.