Perez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Sunday in the Indians' 7-5 win over the Twins.

Perez wrapped up the weekend with back-to-back two-hit showings, continuing his recent surge after a rough start to the second half. Heading into the season's final month, Perez was slashing just .160/.243/.304 in his first 37 games out of the All-Star break, but he's rebounded with a 1.051 OPS through his first 10 contests of September.