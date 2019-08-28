Perez went 1-for-4 with a home run, walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Tigers.

Perez's 21 home runs trail only Gary Sanchez (29) and Mitch Garver (23) among all catcher-eligible players, but the 30-year-old's slugging pace has slowed considerably in the second half. The veteran is slashing .165/.248/.322 with five home runs in 34 games since the All-Star break.