Indians' Roberto Perez: Day off Wednesday
Perez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Perez is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts over his past four games and will take a seat in the series finale. Austin Hedges receives the start Wednesday behind the plate for Cleveland.
