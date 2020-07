Perez is being evaluated for a sore right shoulder, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old apparently sustained the injury during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, though he was never removed from the contest. Sandy Leon started the nightcap -- and was likely to do so regardless of any injury-- but Cleveland did call up Beau Taylor to bolster the team's catching depth. Perez's status is expected to be updated Wednesday.