Perez went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Tuesday against the White Sox.

Perez's availability was in question for Tuesday after he exited Monday's contest early with a foot contusion. However, he showed no ill-effects in his return, smacking a three-run homer in seventh inning. He now has 22 home runs on the season, nearly tripling his previous career-high.

