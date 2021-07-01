Perez (finger) exited his rehab game at Double-A Akron on Tuesday after suffering a right hand contusion, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Perez was reportedly hit by a ball, though it's not clear if the injury occurred when he was hitting or behind the plate. Per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, manager Terry Francona said that the injury is nothing to be concerned about. Perez may need to take a day or two off before getting back behind the dish, but he should continue to stay on track for a mid-July activation from the 60-day IL.