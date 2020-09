Perez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals with right shoulder fatigue, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old missed the about three weeks after suffering a right shoulder strain in late July, so Cleveland is liable to remain cautious with any issues in the same area. Perez will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any games, but a potential aggravation of his previous injury is a problematic development.