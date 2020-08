Manager Terry Francona confirmed that the team believes Perez (shoulder) should be able to return to the team Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Perez was put on the 10-day injured list back in late July and is set to return Tuesday after missing almost three weeks with a strained right shoulder. He is widely considered as one of the best defensive backstops in the MLB and should immediately be reinserted into the starting lineup Tuesday when he is supposed to be activated.