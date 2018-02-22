Indians' Roberto Perez: Expected to split time again
Perez is competing with Yan Gomes for the Indians' starting catching job, though manager Terry Francona noted both backstops are expected to play in 2018, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. "(It's like) when we play Kansas City, (Salvador Perez) catches a lot, and then you see (Drew) Butera catch the odd game here or there," the manager said. "We're never going to be like that. Our guys are too close together where we need them to play more than that, so they will."
Francona noted that even though both catchers will see their fair share of playing time, the shakeout won't necessarily be an even split. That said, playing time could prove similar to last year, when the starter appeared in around 100 games while the backup saw action in around 70. Perez, who opened the 2017 season as the Indians' backup, hit .207/.291/.373 with eight homers in 248 plate appearances, while Gomes posted a .232/.309/.399 line with 14 homers in 383 plate appearances. Both graded out similarly on the defensive end, so whoever performs better throughout spring will likely enter the season as the team's starter. Even in a slightly larger role, however, Perez wouldn't be more than a second catcher in deeper or AL-only formats given he's a career .216/.309/.362 hitter.
