Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Perez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three days, but it's still believed that he's the Tribe's preferred option behind the plate. The 30-year-old's defensive acumen and experience working with the Cleveland pitching staff helps keep his spot atop the depth chart secure, but he's offering little assistance to fantasy owners. Entering play Sunday, Perez maintains a .227 average to go with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs across 76 plate appearances.