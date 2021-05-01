site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Roberto Perez: Gets breather Saturday
Perez isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Perez will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Friday. Austin Hedges will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
