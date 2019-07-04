Perez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Perez went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, walk, two RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Indians' 4-0 win over the Royals. Now up to 15 home runs on the campaign, Perez has almost doubled up his previous career-best total (eight) from any of his prior five seasons in the majors. His 28.5 percent strikeout rate will continue to make him a batting-average risk, but the power he provides behind the plate is enough to make him a worthy roster option even in most leagues that start only one catcher. Kevin Plawecki will step as the Indians' backstop in the series finale in what amounts to a maintenance day for Perez.