Indians' Roberto Perez: Gets rest on getaway day
Perez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
He'll retreat to the bench on getaway day, affording Kevin Plawecki a turn behind the plate for the first time in the series. Relatively speaking, Perez has been wielding a hot bat of late with four hits -- including a home run -- and three RBI over 12 at-bats, but his career .205/.297/.340 slash line offers a more accurate picture of what to expect from him moving forward.
