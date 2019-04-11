Perez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

He'll retreat to the bench on getaway day, affording Kevin Plawecki a turn behind the plate for the first time in the series. Relatively speaking, Perez has been wielding a hot bat of late with four hits -- including a home run -- and three RBI over 12 at-bats, but his career .205/.297/.340 slash line offers a more accurate picture of what to expect from him moving forward.