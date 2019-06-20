Indians' Roberto Perez: Getting breather
Perez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Perez will hang out in the dugout for the matinee affair after starting each of the past four days and recording four hits (including two solo home runs) in 17 at-bats. Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki will replace Perez behind the dish.
