Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Twins.

Perez's seventh-inning blast capped the Tribe's comeback from a four-run deficit and helped the team climb back over .500 for the season. The long ball was Perez's second in as many days and brings his total up to nine for the season, marking a new career high in the category.