Indians' Roberto Perez: Goes deep twice in win
Perez went 2-for-3 with two home runs. a walk and four RBI in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Astros.
Perez kicked off the Tribe's scoring for the night with a three-run blast off rookie Jose Urquidy in the second inning before connecting on his 18th long ball of the season in the sixth. The two-homer performance ended a 15-game skid in which Perez contributed just three extra-base hits (all doubles) while batting just .167. Perez's elevated strikeout rate (27.5 percent) may continue to make him prone to prolonged cold spells, but the unforeseen power spike he's enjoyed this season has already made him a good value for those who roster him.
