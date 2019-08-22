Indians' Roberto Perez: Heads to bench Thursday
Perez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Kevin Plawecki will handle catching duties and hit seventh against right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Perez remains the Indians starting catcher despite slashing just .154/.241/.288 across 16 games during August. The right-handed hitting backstop owns a .223 batting average and has 63 strikeouts in 202 at-bats against righties.
