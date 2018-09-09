Perez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Perez did all of his damage in a seven-run fifth inning, leading off with a homer before knocking a three-run double later in the frame. The big day at the plate accounted for one third of his RBI on the season. He's hitting just .157/.254/.252 with two homers through 55 games.