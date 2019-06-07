Perez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Perez got his team on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning, giving three home runs over his last three games. He drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, giving him eight over his last 10 games. Moreover, Perez's 10 homers are already a career high, and his .799 OPS would easily be a personal best as well.