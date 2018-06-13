Perez (hand) will catch Trevor Bauer and bat eighth in the order against the White Sox on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Perez is back in the lineup after missing the past two games due to a bruised hand. Over 24 games this year, Perez is hitting just .130/.227/.208 with four RBI and 34 strikeouts.

