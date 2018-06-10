Indians' Roberto Perez: Lifted after HBP
Perez was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Perez was plunked on the right hand in the top of the sixth inning but remained on the base paths before being removed from the contest between half-innings. We'll await word from the Indians on the specifics of the injury.
