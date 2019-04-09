Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the fifth inning of the Indians' 8-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Perez hit his first home run off Jordan Zimmermann to increase the Cleveland lead to 4-1. The 30-year-old is batting just .095 in 2019, and this was his first home run since Sept. 8 of last year. He is splitting the catching duties with Kevin Plawecki this season.