Cleveland transferred Perez (finger) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

After having three pins inserted into his fractured right ring finger two weeks earlier, Perez was already expected to remain out for at least two months, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his recovery timeline. Cleveland will likely continue to lean on Austin Hedges as its No. 1 catcher through the All-Star break.