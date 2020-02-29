Perez (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's spring training game against the Athletics, batting second.

Perez will make his spring debut Saturday after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle in October. Unless he'd experience any setbacks, the 31-year-old will likely be ready for Opening Day after he recorded a career-best .773 OPS with 24 home runs and 63 RBI last season.