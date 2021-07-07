site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-roberto-perez-on-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Roberto Perez: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez isn't starting Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Perez will get a breather after he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Wednesday's matinee. Austin Hedges will start at catcher and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read