Indians' Roberto Perez: On bench Thursday
Perez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
With Perez situated on the bench, Yan Gomes will draw the start behind the dish for the Indians' season opener. Perez and Gomes are expected to split time behind the plate in 2018.
