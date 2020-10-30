Perez's $5.5 million team option for 2021 was picked up by Cleveland on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Perez sustained a right wrist contusion during Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, but it's unlikely that the issue will impact his offseason plans as he prepares for another season with Cleveland. The 31-year-old also missed time earlier in the season with a shoulder injury, but he served as the primary catcher when he was healthy, slashing .165/.264/.216 with five RBI over 32 games.