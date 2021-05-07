Perez had three pins inserted into his right ring finger and will be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old was originally expected to play through the injury to his right ring finger, but he instead underwent surgery to address the fracture Friday. Perez is now expected to be out until the second half of the season with the All-Star break little more than two months away. Austin Hedges should serve as Cleveland's primary catcher in the meantime, with Rene Rivera handling backup duties.