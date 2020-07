Perez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain, won't throw for 7-to-10 days and will be reassessed daily in hopes of shortening his rehab stint.

Perez is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, so Cleveland obviously wants him back as soon as possible as it attempts to win the AL Central. Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor are set to split the catching duties in the meantime.