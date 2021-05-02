Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Perez has a non-displaced fracture in his right ring finger, but the catcher is expected to play through the injury after getting a couple days of rest, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Perez will remain out of the lineup for a second straight day Sunday, allowing Austin Hedges to receive another turn behind the dish for Cleveland's series finale with the White Sox. According to Francona, Perez is expected to be ready to check back in behind the dish for Monday's game in Kansas City, and the skipper anticipates the 32-year-old backstop will make a full recovery from the non-displaced fracture in about a week or a week and a half. Even before the injury surfaced, Perez was off to a miserable start to the season at the plate; he'll take a .143 average and career-worst 36.8 percent strikeout rate into Sunday's contest.