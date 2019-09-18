Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk Tuesday against the Tigers.

Perez delivered run-scoring hits in both the second and third innings, playing a big role in the team's victory Tuesday. He's produced in bunches of late, driving in 10 runs in his last ten games while also recording five multi-hit efforts in that span. For the season, he's now hitting a surprisingly strong .240/.324/.460 across 420 plate appearances.