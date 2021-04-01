Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Perez's ninth-inning blast made things interesting for Tigers closer Gregory Soto, but Cleveland wasn't able to tie the game. The 32-year-old Perez struggled in 2020 with a .165/.264/.216 slash line and just one homer in 32 games. He's set to see the bulk of the time behind the dish for Cleveland, mostly due to his strong defense. Austin Hedges is Cleveland's other option at catcher, but neither he nor Perez should be expected to put up big offensive numbers.