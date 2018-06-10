Perez underwent an X-ray on his right hand after being lifted in the sixth inning of Sunday's 9-2 win over the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Indians are still awaiting clarity on the results of the scans, but manager Terry Francona said there was a fair chance that Perez "dodged a bullet" with the injury. While that hints that Perez may have avoided a fracture of the hand, he was spotted in a soft cast in the locker room after the game, suggesting a trip to the disabled list could still be in store. Perez has served as the primary backup to Yan Gomes at catcher this season, appearing in 24 games and hitting .130/.227/.208.