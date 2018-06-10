Indians' Roberto Perez: Requires X-ray on hand
Perez underwent an X-ray on his right hand after being lifted in the sixth inning of Sunday's 9-2 win over the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Indians are still awaiting clarity on the results of the scans, but manager Terry Francona said there was a fair chance that Perez "dodged a bullet" with the injury. While that hints that Perez may have avoided a fracture of the hand, he was spotted in a soft cast in the locker room after the game, suggesting a trip to the disabled list could still be in store. Perez has served as the primary backup to Yan Gomes at catcher this season, appearing in 24 games and hitting .130/.227/.208.
More News
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Lifted after HBP•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Clubs game-winning homer against Tigers•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of Saturday lineup•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: On bench Thursday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Expected to split time again•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...