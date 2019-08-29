Perez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

With the series finale beginning at 1:10 p.m. EDT, Perez will take a seat after logging action behind the plate the last two days. He recorded only one hit -- his 21st home run of the season -- in his two starts in Detroit. Kevin Plawecki will spell him behind the dish for the matinee game.

