Indians' Roberto Perez: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Perez will get a routine breather after catching in each of Cleveland's last five games. Austin Hedges will spell him behind the plate.
