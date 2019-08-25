Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez is batting just .138/.219/.259 in August, but his excellent track record as a defender will continue to make him the Tribe's top option behind the plate. He'll just be getting some maintenance for the afternoon contest after drawing the past two starts at catcher. Kevin Plawecki will fill in for Perez in the series finale.