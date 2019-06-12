Indians' Roberto Perez: Rests Wednesday
Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He'll be receiving a routine breather for the day game after the night game while Kevin Plawecki checks in behind the dish. Since homering in four straight starts from June 2 through 8, Perez has gone 0-for-6 over his subsequent two appearances.
