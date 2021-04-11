Perez went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, three walks and four total runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Tigers.

Perez showed a good eye at the plate Saturday, part of a larger trend that has him hitting .267/.476/.667 across 21 plate appearances. He's knocked two homers with four RBI, five runs scored and six walks drawn in six games. Perez is a strong defensive catcher and should see a majority of the time behind the dish, while Austin Hedges is available to step in when Perez needs a breather.