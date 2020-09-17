Perez isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs due to a right shoulder injury, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old spent time on the injured list earlier in the season with a right shoulder strain, and he's apparently still dealing with some of the effects of that injury. The initial injury was more impactful while throwing the ball, but the current issue is present problems on his swings. Temporary manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said Perez will need to find a way to work through the discomfort, or he'll end up receiving a couple days off to recover. The team hopes he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup Thursday in Detroit.